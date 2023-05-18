﻿
News / Metro

General physicians an emerging new medical force in Shanghai

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
Shanghai's community health centers have around 30,000 medical staff and 6,600 general physicians offering primary care to citizens.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0

There are over 30,000 medical personnel and 6,600 general physicians working in Shanghai's 249 neighborhood health centers, which are a key force in providing health care at the grassroots level.

According to the Shanghai Health Commission, grassroots medics provide diagnosis and treatment for people with common and chronic diseases, public health and management, and precise transmission of severe cases to senior hospitals.

The GPs provide medical advice to citizens, from chronic illness screening to hospice care, and pediatric care to geriatric health management.

During the three-year anti-pandemic campaign, grassroots medics played a big role in nucleic acid testing, close-contact screening, separation and observation, community health monitoring and discharged patient treatment.

During the lockdown, they also arranged for drug prescriptions and deliveries of medicines for residents, as well as transferred and serviced patients in need of treatment such as dialysis and chemotherapy.

Following the optimization of COVID-19 management late last year, all 2,549 fever wards at local health facilities were promptly placed into use, providing coronavirus patients with easy and high-quality care.

The city is promoting GP services and encouraging residents to contact GPs for common and chronic diseases and obtain frequent and long-term management as part of the "Healthy Shanghai" strategy and a classified health system.

Over 9.5 million citizens have signed agreements with GPs thus far, representing more than 80 percent of essential demographics such as the elderly, children, persons with chronic diseases, pregnant women and new mothers.

More medical functions are being added to health clinics located near people's homes.

So far, many community health centers have begun to provide rehabilitative services, bed-ridden patient management, and hospice care to terminally ill patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     