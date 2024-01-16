French consul general looks ahead to greater possibilities in Sino-French ties

Joan Valadou, the French Consul General in Shanghai, advises young people to "be curious, bold, and follow the heart." His lifelong Chinese learning began out of curiosity.

Dong Jun / SHINE

When Joan Valadou chose Chinese as his third language at the age of 15, few French high schools provided Chinese language lessons.

Three years later, before graduating from high school, the young student visited China for the first time, not knowing he would return – as a student, to meet his future wife, to work at the embassy, and for one of his children to be born here.

The diplomat returned in August 2022 to serve as French Consul General in Shanghai. Looking ahead to 2024, he prioritizes civic exchange, particularly engagement with young people from both countries. His own "lifelong Chinese learning experience" began out of curiosity, and he advises young people today to "be curious, be bold, and follow the heart."

"The earlier you begin to travel and learn a foreign language, the greater the impact on how you will be as an individual. Learning a foreign language broadens your perspective, especially when it is from a different country and culture," he told Shanghai Daily.

"Youth is also very important in bilateral relations, particularly in people-to-people exchanges. So I encourage our Chinese friends to study French at a young age, and French people interested in various cultures should learn the languages as soon as possible."

Last year, the two countries hosted several high-level visits and events, including a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in April. Many bilateral meetings focused on people-to-people exchanges, including a meeting of the dialogue mechanism on human exchanges in November, co-chaired by both foreign ministers.

"2023 was indeed an important year, a year of reconnection between France and China after three difficult years of the global health crisis," the consul general said.

"2024 is even more significant. In Chinese culture, 60 years are known as jiazi, or a cycle. In that sense, it is also an opportunity to appreciate what we have accomplished together thus far and to look ahead to greater possibilities for the years to come and write a new chapter."

Friendship everywhere

He emphasized that culture has always played an important part in the friendship between France and China and that the French and Chinese share a mutual interest in each other's culture and history.



The numerous French institutions, frequent events, and partnerships between France and China that go back decades and keep getting better are evidence of how popular French cinema, theater, opera, music, and modern arts have long been in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

For instance, in November, Shanghai West Bund and Paris's Center Pompidou renewed their exhibition collaborations for another five years. President Macron launched the initiative during his 2019 official visit.

Over 160 works from the Center Pompidou's collection were on display at the West Bund Museum last year for the exhibition "The Voice of Things."

For 2024, an ever-expanding calendar of events can be expected. Among these are Luc Besson's "Dogman," which is presently playing in Chinese theaters; a stage adaptation of "Les Misérables;" an exhibition by prominent French artist Annette Messager; and a French jewelry exhibition at the Shanghai Museum, to name a few.

"Shanghai has a special role in our bilateral relations, in terms of history, culture, academic exchanges, and economy," Valadou said at the 103-year-old Villa Basset, the consul-general's residence, which was built in 1921 for a French family in Shanghai.

"The history of France-China friendship is everywhere in this city, in its culture, architecture, and gastronomy. Shanghai has the largest French community on the Chinese mainland, and many French people utilize the city as a gateway to travel, study, work, and reside in China. French citizens in Shanghai contribute to the city, as indicated by the number of French people who win the Magnolia Awards every year."

Greater potential

Many French living in China, particularly diplomats, speak Chinese and have previously worked in China, such as Valadou.



"It makes a big difference," he added. "It gives you the keys to understanding the culture, history, and potential challenges. China is a large and complex country. It takes time to learn the language and to gain a thorough understanding of China."

Shanghai, he added, is also highly important in the commercial links between France and China.

"More than half of the 2,085 French companies in China are located in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region. The CIIE [China International Import Expo] 2023 was a good example of the diversity of French enterprises operating in China, particularly in Shanghai.

"In terms of participation, we achieved a record turnout with 140 French companies participating last year. As CIIE 2024's guest of honor, that record is set to be broken," he said.

"A key point is to go further in the opening of the Chinese market, which will give more opportunities for French companies to develop here and build partnerships with Chinese counterparts."

Building on long-standing cooperation, the consul-general sees significant opportunities, particularly in two areas: sustainability and health.

"Sustainability is important not only for China and France but also for the rest of the world, particularly young people. Many French companies expanding in China have significant added value in this area, offering carbon-neutral solutions," he explained.

"Another area where we have a very promising partnership is health, including the silver economy. We are all aware of how critical it is in the aftermath of the global health crisis. We already have a solid presence here and can surely expand on the vibrant collaborations that exist."