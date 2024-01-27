News / Nation

China sees 189 mln passenger trips on first day of Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0
China saw a remarkable increase in passenger trips on Friday as this year's Spring Festival travel rush began.
Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0

China saw a remarkable increase in passenger trips on Friday as this year's Spring Festival travel rush began, according to official data released on Saturday.

A total of 189 million passenger trips were made nationwide on Friday, up 19.7 percent from last year, according to a special work team comprising multiple government departments including the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Security, and the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Specifically, railway passenger trips hit 11 million, marking a surge of 78 percent year on year.

Passenger trips via road, waterway and air increased 16.6 percent, 48.6 percent and 111.8 percent, respectively, as per the work team.

The travel rush, also known as "chunyun," will see hundreds of millions of people return home and reunite with their friends and families.

The Spring Festival holiday this year in China runs from February 10 to 17.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     