French business tycoon celebrating 60 years of Sino-French friendship

Frenchman Antonio Duarte has sent his warmest regards on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

Frenchman Antonio Duarte, founder and president of the DPark Sino-European Economic, Trade and Culture Communication Center, has sent his warmest regards on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

Duarte, who has been living in Shanghai for 23 years, said Shanghai is one of the most charming cities in the world that is full of imagination and creation.

"With persistence and perseverance, it is a place for dreams to come true," Duarte said.

In 2022, Duarte was granted Honorary Citizenship of Shanghai, the highest honor for expats, presented to those who have made contributions to the city's development.

As an entrepreneur passionate about international cooperation, Duarte is committed to helping European companies better develop in China. He spares no efforts to introduce what can be achieved via doing business with China and builds up a bridge to connect the Europe with the country. He has a firm belief that by doing so, he can contribute to the economic development and pubic exchange of both regions, and to strengthening their relationship, while many achievements have been made.

Duarte made his first visit to China in 1989 to initiate cooperation between China and Europe as a leader in the manufacturing sector in Europe and head of a listed company.

In 2009, Duarte founded DPark from scratch in Yangpu District to promote mutual connections of European governments, organizations and companies with their counterparts in China. With his "large circle of friends" and the innovative vision of district government, DPark has so far introduced nearly 100 European enterprises into Shanghai, and was upgraded into a Sino-French communication center in 2023 for a brand new start of development.

DPark has also actively hosted international cultural events and participated in economic and trade cooperation projects, having been acclaimed as a "small French center" by the French minister of overseas and the former consul general of France in Shanghai.

"Only with mutual respect can Sino-French business and cultural exchanges to create mutual benefits," Duarte said.

"We know that the business environment in China, especially in Shanghai, is becoming increasingly open and inclusive, and government services are more efficient and transparent. Shanghai is a city full of opportunities and innovative thinking," he said.

"I am very proud to say that from the World Expo 2010 to China International Import Expo, I have not only witnessed, but also participated in and contributed to the international development of Shanghai," Duarte said.



"As an honorary citizen of Shanghai, I will continue to be an 'ambassador' to help attract more European businesses to the city," Duarte said, adding that he has confidence in the mission because Shanghai is so inclusive as to present various cultures of different countries.

"I know that classic French musicals are very popular in Shanghai, and the city has many French-style architectures and food," Duarte said.

"Shanghai, dubbed 'Paris in the East,' is my second homeland that shares so many similarities with Paris in urban design, economic vitality and life styles… I also enjoy 'Citywalks' so much in Shanghai to feel the pulse of the city."

Duarte's message to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

General Charles de Gaulle helped to make China, which was unique, forward-looking and brilliant in its history, known to France and the world in 1964.

It is so impressive that 20 years ago, when we celebrated the 40th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations in 2004, the Huxin Pavilion of the Yuyuan Garden (dubbed as the best tea house in Shanghai), as an important part of the celebration, was presented in my hometown Lille, a city in northern France.

Time flies and 20 years have passed. In China, people at the age of 60 are called the year of "ershun" (pleasing to ears). I believe companies, organizations and people of both France and China will be more open and inclusive in our exchanges. At the same time, I anticipate France and China will continue to work together for world peace, stability and development.

As the Chinese saying goes, true friendship prevails over long distance, and may the friendship between France and China last forever!

Ti Gong

Highlights