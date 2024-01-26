China sets up investigation team for east China building fire

The State Council has set up an inquiry team to investigate the building fire that broke out on Wednesday in the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The State Council has set up an inquiry team to investigate the building fire that broke out on Wednesday in the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The fire that broke out at around 3pm Wednesday killed 39 and left nine others injured.

The investigation team held the first meeting Friday afternoon, during which Song Yuanming, head of the team and vice minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management, delivered the investigation arrangement and put forward the work requirements.

The meeting called for efforts to identify the cause of the accident as soon as possible, find those accountable, and conduct widespread safety hazard inspections swiftly around the small-scale business premises to eliminate major risks.

The team is led by the MEE, with the participation of the Ministry of Public Security, All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the National Fire and Rescue Administration, and the Jiangxi provincial government.