World digital education alliance to be formed in Shanghai

A world digital education alliance will be formed at the 2024 World Digital Education Conference, which will take place from January 29 to 31 in Shanghai, according to China's Ministry of Education on Friday.

The international version of Smart Education of China, a platform for public services on digital education, will also be launched at the conference, the ministry said at a press briefing.

Under the theme of "Digital Education: Application, Sharing, and Innovation," the conference will also see the release of a compilation of digital education cases worldwide, an index regarding the development of global digital education, and an initiative on digital education, amid a series of themed discussions, said Liu Jin, head of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges under the MOE.

Over 800 people, including more than 400 overseas guests from over 70 countries and regions, have so far registered for the event.