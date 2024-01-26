﻿
Biz / Event

World digital education alliance to be formed in Shanghai

Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
A world digital education alliance will be formed at the 2024 World Digital Education Conference, which will take place from January 29 to 31 in Shanghai.
Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0

A world digital education alliance will be formed at the 2024 World Digital Education Conference, which will take place from January 29 to 31 in Shanghai, according to China's Ministry of Education on Friday.

The international version of Smart Education of China, a platform for public services on digital education, will also be launched at the conference, the ministry said at a press briefing.

Under the theme of "Digital Education: Application, Sharing, and Innovation," the conference will also see the release of a compilation of digital education cases worldwide, an index regarding the development of global digital education, and an initiative on digital education, amid a series of themed discussions, said Liu Jin, head of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges under the MOE.

Over 800 people, including more than 400 overseas guests from over 70 countries and regions, have so far registered for the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     