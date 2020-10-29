Mother's stem cells save young man's life

Student suffering from aplastic anemia undergoes successful transplant with stem cells from his mother and umbilical cord blood from Shanghai-based China Stem Cell Group.

A 18-year-old man received stem cells from his mother and a sample of umbilical cord blood from the Shanghai-based China Stem Cell Group on Thursday to treat his life-threatening aplastic anemia.

It was the group’s 5,000th cord blood transplant, a record for China's cord blood banks.

The man, a university student in Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, went to a local hospital last month after suffering symptoms of skin bruises and fever. He was confirmed with aplastic anemia and transferred to a hospital in Suzhou.

The patient’s condition was stabilised but doctors said a stem cell transplant was the only cure and should be done as soon as possible.

His mother donated stem cells, a half-match, and the family also applied for umbilical cord blood from China Stem Cell Group, which found a match donated by a Suzhou resident.

The use of umbilical cord blood can streamline the successful transplant of partially-matched stem cells from the mother and reduce rejection.

The transplant was a success but it will take weeks to confirm the final results. If everything goes smoothly, the man can regain his health and resume his life and studies, doctors said.