Mother's stem cells save young man's life

  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Student suffering from aplastic anemia undergoes successful transplant with stem cells from his mother and umbilical cord blood from Shanghai-based China Stem Cell Group.
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0

A 18-year-old man received stem cells from his mother and a sample of umbilical cord blood from the Shanghai-based China Stem Cell Group on Thursday to treat his life-threatening aplastic anemia.

It was the group’s 5,000th cord blood transplant, a record for China's cord blood banks.

The man, a university student in Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, went to a local hospital last month after suffering symptoms of skin bruises and fever. He was confirmed with aplastic anemia and transferred to a hospital in Suzhou.

The patient’s condition was stabilised but doctors said a stem cell transplant was the only cure and should be done as soon as possible.

His mother donated stem cells, a half-match, and the family also applied for umbilical cord blood from China Stem Cell Group, which found a match donated by a Suzhou resident.

The use of umbilical cord blood can streamline the successful transplant of partially-matched stem cells from the mother and reduce rejection.

The transplant was a success but it will take weeks to confirm the final results. If everything goes smoothly, the man can regain his health and resume his life and studies, doctors said.

Ti Gong

A sample of matched umbilical cord blood was sent to Suzhou on Thursday to help save a young man suffering aplastic anemia.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
