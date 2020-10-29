News / Metro

Fudan University honors COVID-19 pandemic heroes

961 people and 102 units of Fudan University were honored with outstanding titles by the university for their contributions to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
A total of 961 people and 102 units of Fudan University were honored with outstanding titles by the university for their contributions to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Honorees include Zhong Ming from Zhongshan Hospital affiliated with Fudan University, the first Shanghai-based doctor who worked in Wuhan after the COVID-19 broke out; Xie Youhua, dean of the university’s Pathogenic Biology Department; and Zhang Wenhong, Party secretary of Huashan Hospital’s Infectious Disease Department and a leading expert in Shanghai’s battle against the novel coronavirus.

At the ceremony, Zhong recalled his 75 days at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan.

“I’m proud of China and proud to be honored,” he said. “What’s the meaning of our life? It’s to serve people. What’s the value of our service? It eliminates people's pain. During the most difficult times fighting COVID-19, it’s the motto of Fudan University's Shanghai Medical College that reminded me to stay true to the mission of our medical staff and gave me strength to forge ahead with my team.”

Xie led a team established during the Spring Festival to isolate and collect the first novel coronavirus strain in Shanghai and establish infection models of cells, organs and animals. The team’s medication, antibody and vaccine research has been critical in the campaign against COVID-19.

“No sword will be drawn at crucial moments without previous efforts to sharpen the weapon,” Xie said. “We know that outbreaks of new infectious diseases like the COVID-19 virus will affect human society repeatedly and deeply. As professionals of pathogenic biology, we are commissioned to control the diseases via science, technology and education.”

Zhang said the entire country has displayed great spirit, resolve and respect for science in the fight against the virus.

“United resolve is a key reason for the progress we have made in fighting the pandemic,” he said.

He added that the global pandemic will not end until there's a crucial scientific breakthrough.

“The belief that all the world is a community with a shared future is important in determining whether human beings can restrain the pandemic, which is the most serious and widespread in the past 100 years,” Zhang said.

Fudan's General Affairs Office and its Party secretary Zhu Ying were also honored.

Zhu shared how the office worked hard to protect Fudan's faculty and students after the initial outbreak.

She said her staff will continue to improve services to ensure faculty and students feel safe on campus.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
