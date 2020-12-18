City promised a world-leading power system

State Grid Shanghai says average power cuts in 2021 will be controlled within five minutes in 20 percent of urban areas with fewer than 10 percent of households affected.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Shanghai is set to build a world-leading urban power distribution system, State Grid Shanghai Co said during a conference on Friday.

Since 2008, the company has been enhancing its power supply capabilities in terms of grid structures, facilities and innovative management, it said.

This year, the number of households affected by power outages has reduced by 56 percent, with the average time shortened by 24 percent, it said, and fewer residents in central urban areas had been affected.

Measures to improve power supply stability next year were announced during the conference.

In 2021, the company aims to control average power cuts to within five minutes for residents in 20 percent of urban areas. Fewer than 10 percent of households will be affected by power cuts, it said.

Small, intelligent and green facilities will be promoted especially in central urban areas.

Cutting-edge technologies will be further introduced, including the application of robotic technology for equipment maintenance and self-correcting cables.

Through imaging and emergency controls, the systemic operation will be strengthened in the face of natural disasters and accidents.

Meanwhile, 600 kilometers of overhead wires are set to be buried underground to improve the urban living space.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE