Suburban Shanghai senior care hits the mark

Senior care in suburban Shanghai has hit the target of a three-year development plan, Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau officials said on Thursday.

Nearly 20,000 beds for senior care have been added in suburban areas between 2018 and 2020, accounting for 71 percent of the city's newly added beds at senior homes.



A total of 3,492 beds have been renovated in the suburbs for seniors with cognitive disorders over the past three years, accounting for 68 percent of the city's total.

During that time, more than 220 new comprehensive senior-service centers have been built in the suburbs, 70 percent of the city's total.

A total of 1,419 community-based small-scale senior homes, day-care service centers and meal service venues for the elderly were built in the suburbs, more than 60 percent of the city's total.

In addition, 207 suburban senior homes have partnered with medical institutions to provide health-care services for their residents, 63 percent of the city's total for senior homes that offer such services.

The layout of senior-care service facilities in the suburbs will continue to improve, bureau officials said, and a scientific approach will be taken to make them more convenient and accessible.

A new three-year plan is in the works for senior care service development in the suburbs between 2021 and 2023.



Ti Gong

The Tianyuan Xujing Senior Home in Minhang District was built inside a local park and it started operation in October last year.

It features pastoral scenery and there is a farming culture exhibition hall nearby.

Covering 3,500 square meters, it has 61 beds with 23 senior residents so far.

Qingchunli, another senior home in Fengxian District, incorporates a small theater, music room and painting and calligraphy room for the elderly.



There are flower and vegetable planting areas nearby to enrich seniors' life.

"Many seniors in the countryside are not willing to dwell at senior homes, so it has incorporated health, tourism and ecology industries in addition to senior care, boosting local development," said Tang Xiaoxia, director of the senior care service department of the Fengxian District Civil Affairs Bureau.

Three similar senior homes have been built in the district and two are on the agenda for next year.