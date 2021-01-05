News / Metro

Cold front to hit city with snow and sleet

Tian Shengjie
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Temperatures to decline by 9 degrees Celsius in 24 hours the local weather bureau said as it warns of freezing temperatures and strong gales across the city.
Imaginechina

Two women walk in the cold wind in Jing'an District on Tuesday.

Snow and sleet are expected on Wednesday night as a cold front will affect the city, with temperatures declining by 9 degrees Celsius in 24 hours, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

As of 2pm, the strong cold air blown from the north had arrived at the Sino-Mongolian border, the bureau said.

Xiaohan, or Slight Cold, the 23rd solar term of the Chinese lunar year fell on Tuesday. It indicates that the weather will be colder.

The maximum temperature will decrease from 7 degrees on Wednesday to minus 2 degrees on Thursday and minus 1 on Friday, with the lows going down from 3 to minus 5 and minus 6.

The cold air will also bring gales of 88 kilometers per hour in local coastal areas and 61 kilometers per hour in urban districts on Wednesday.

Sunny days will be seen over the last four days of the week and the air quality is forecast to be good over the following three days, the local ecology and environment bureau said on Tuesday.

The cold front will leave the city at the weekend, with temperatures reaching 4 degrees and 5 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. But the lows will still be below freezing at around minus 4 and minus 1.

People are being warned to stay warm and to watch out for objects blown down in the wind and ice on the roads. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
