Health gift packs sent to city residents

Cai Wenjun
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Shanghai government's gift packs with dishware and a book are aimed at enhancing public awareness of health especially following the coronavirus pandemic.
Gift packs containing a health education book and a set of dishware so people can take food from the plate and eat with their own spoons or chopsticks were being to the city’s some 8 million families on Tuesday.

The city government packs are aimed at enhancing people’s awareness of health, especially after the coronavirus pandemic as health education and knowledge have become much more important for disease prevention and control, the Shanghai Health Promotion Commission said.

Since 2008, the government has been distributing health gifts to local residents and had received a good response from the public, officials said.

