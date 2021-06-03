Female scientist shares her FAST stories

Yao Rui has been involved in China's ambitious radio telescope project since she graduated from university and is as enthusiastic about its possibilities as ever.

A postdoctoral researcher at the School of Geospatial Engineering and Science, Sun Yat-sen University





Yao Rui, 38, is a female scientist at the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and mechanics director at Operation and Development Center of the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest and most sensitive radio telescope.

FAST, commonly known as Tianyan, or literally "sky eye," looks like a giant pot inlaid in green hills in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Yao has been witnessing and participating in the formation of FAST since 2005. She played a major role in the completion of the feed cabin, "the apple of this cosmic eye."

She talked about her latest research and shared the experience in becoming a qualified scientist during an interview with Shanghai Daily.

Q: FAST was completed in September 2016 and passed the country's checks last January. So could we say the most challenging work for you is done? And what's the priority of your scientific research?

A: Yes the most challenging time, when we were faced with so many theory gaps and unprecedented problems, is past now and I have some time to write down my earlier research on the construction of the feed cabin of FAST. Currently I am responsible for the operation, maintenance and the upgrading of the feed cabin of FAST, where there are still much to be improved.

My priority for now is to keep FAST running in normal operation and upgrading, and meanwhile write down my findings on these practical problems.

Q: FAST is an unprecedented project for China. There were numerous unprecedented problems in its construction. How did you tackle these difficulties?

A: I am not alone in tackling these difficulties. I am in a strong team led by Nan Rendong, the founding scientist of FAST. Whenever we encountered difficult problems, we have solved them together.

During the construction of FAST, we worked by day and held regular meetings at night. Everyone listed the problems they had and we discussed and proposed solutions. A good team is essential in scientific breakthroughs. We have such a team at FAST.

Q: Nan Rendong, the founding scientist of FAST is your idol, right? Which of his qualities impresses you most?

A: He is always optimistic, which impresses and influences me most. Whatever problems he has encountered will not be a problem in his eyes and he always thinks everything can be solved.

With his leadership we solved problems one by one. He is the spiritual leader of the team. Although he passed away in 2017, his optimism will accompany me forever.

The biggest achievement for me is optimism after participating in the construction of FAST and working with Nan Rendong.

Q: FAST is located in a very remote mountainous area in Guizhou, a less developed place in China. How does it attract young researchers to such a place? How did you spend your time there?

A: Some FAST staff we recruited are Guizhou natives and are our joint training students. Youngsters who come to FAST do not yearn for the bustling metropolis.

I can understand some youngsters who refuse to work in faraway places. When I came to FAST, I did not feel comfortable with its humidity. I grew up in the north of China that is much drier than the south. I suffered from diarrhea and eczema at first but after some time, I adapted to it. I have never regretted my choice of working at FAST, though I have the opportunity to work in leading universities. Compared with research at universities, practical construction and work like FAST provides more opportunities to grow. In my eyes, wherever you work and whatever you do, you have to bear hardships in one way or the other to make some achievements.

Q: To be a female scientist, does it take more effort?

A: Female scientists have some natural advantages compared with male scientists in carefulness and patience. But there is one inevitable problem for them – having a baby. To recover to a normal work state after giving birth, a woman has to spend at least two or three years. However, scientific research will not wait for you. Probably the research you are doing, some scientists are also working on it. Once you suspend it because of giving birth, others might catch up.

I think to be a scientist, persistence is the most important quality. I do not set a deadline for my scientific work. I just keep working on it and never stop.