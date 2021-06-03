3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Russia, Mozambique and the UAE. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 28.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mozambique who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 18.



The third patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 23 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,740 imported cases, 1,669 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.