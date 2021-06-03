News / Metro

Film festival tickets go on sale on Saturday

Tickets for the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival that runs from June 11 to 20 will go on sale at 8am on Saturday on online ticketing platform Taopiaopiao.

During the festival, more than 400 films will be shown at 40 cinemas around the city, including the Shanghai Film Art Center, Majestic Theater and Peace Cinema, as well as six cinemas in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

Both classic and recent films will be screened. 

Audience capacity will be at 75 percent for each screening, and public health measures will still be strictly enforced in cinemas for COVID-19 prevention and control. Food and drinks will be forbidden in the screening halls.

Staff will be available to provide one-on-one ticket-purchase guidance for the elderly at designated cinemas and festival ticket offices. 

The screening schedule will be available on www.siff.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
