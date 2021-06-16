Documentary takes viewers on IMAX journey into deep space

A special screening was held for the IMAX documentary film "Asteroid Hunters" during the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Shot with IMAX cameras, the film leads people into deep space for a close-up look at asteroids, particularly their origins and potential threat to Earth.

The film also explores mankind's new technologies and approaches to planetary defense with creative cinematography.

Zhou Meihui, an official from IMAX Corp, said the film is IMAX's first Sino-US production about space science. The company hopes to partner with more Chinese filmmakers to produce high-quality documentaries.