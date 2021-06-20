Pudong medical services are in robust state

In Pudong, emergency services can reach patients within 12 minutes on average, quicker than the city average, according to the district's health commission.

By the end of May, Pudong has built 43 pre-hospital emergency treatment sites, covering all subdistricts and towns. For local families, pre-hospital emergency service is only 3.34 kilometers away from the doorstep.

There is one ambulance for every 30,000 residents. Now, Pudong has 185 ambulances, including 29 negative pressure ambulances which played a big role in the transportation of patients with infectious diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pudong is working to perfect its first aid network by ensuring information sharing, according to Zhu Wei, deputy director of the commission.

After emergency patients are admitted to an ambulance, their point-of-care testing, ECG diagnostic information and other vital signs are immediately sent to hospitals and doctors.