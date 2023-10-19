Shanghai launches drive against pyramid selling

Shanghai's market regulators have stepped up efforts against pyramid selling with a promotional campaign launched on Thursday to raise public awareness about such acts.

Shanghai police have nabbed about 100 suspects in around 30 cases involving the organization of pyramid sales schemes as of this year.

In total, about 500 million yuan (US$68 million) were involved.

The city's market watchdog has handled 10 such cases this year, with about 25 million yuan confiscated and imposed as fines.

Intensive promotional campaigns are being conducted in local office buildings, shopping malls, communities and campuses to raise public awareness against pyramid selling, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Promotional videos are being screened on subway trains across the city and the campaign will last for two months, officials said.