﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai launches drive against pyramid selling

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0
Shanghai's market regulators have stepped up efforts against pyramid selling with a promotional campaign launched on Thursday to raise public awareness about such acts.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0

Shanghai's market regulators have stepped up efforts against pyramid selling with a promotional campaign launched on Thursday to raise public awareness about such acts.

Shanghai police have nabbed about 100 suspects in around 30 cases involving the organization of pyramid sales schemes as of this year.

In total, about 500 million yuan (US$68 million) were involved.

The city's market watchdog has handled 10 such cases this year, with about 25 million yuan confiscated and imposed as fines.

Intensive promotional campaigns are being conducted in local office buildings, shopping malls, communities and campuses to raise public awareness against pyramid selling, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Promotional videos are being screened on subway trains across the city and the campaign will last for two months, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     