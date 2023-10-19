Model festival begins, with over 1,000 schools joining-in
Hundreds of students gathered at Oriental Land to kick off the 15th Shanghai Model Festival.
They let fly 200 paper airplanes, competed in competitions from model-plane flying, to boat and vehicle model contests, and enjoyed a range of activities.
The event organized by the Shanghai Education Center of Science and Art, and other parties, is expected to attract more than a million students from over 1,000 schools in the Yangtze River Delta region to participate in the activities and competitions.