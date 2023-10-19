Model festival begins, with over 1,000 schools joining-in

The 15th Shanghai Model Festival kicked off at Oriental Land, with hundreds of students joining in the fun. The event features a range of unique activities and model competitions.

Hundreds of students gathered at Oriental Land to kick off the 15th Shanghai Model Festival.

They let fly 200 paper airplanes, competed in competitions from model-plane flying, to boat and vehicle model contests, and enjoyed a range of activities.

The event organized by the Shanghai Education Center of Science and Art, and other parties, is expected to attract more than a million students from over 1,000 schools in the Yangtze River Delta region to participate in the activities and competitions.

