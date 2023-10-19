﻿
News / Metro

8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival begins in Shanghai's financial hub

Li Qian Yu Tong
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-10-19
The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival has kicked off in the city's financial hub, featuring flavors from China and around the world, with over 270 coffee shops attending the event.
Ti Gong

The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival opens at the Lujiazui Central Greenland.

The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival has kicked off in the city's financial hub.

The festival will run at the Lujiazui Central Greenland through Sunday.

Founded in 2016, it has grown into a benchmark cultural event in China's coffee community. This year, it achieved a new milestone with over 270 participating coffee shops.

Ti Gong

An expat tries a cup of coffee.

It also held the first Lujiazui International Coffee Forum and upgraded the "City Roaming" campaign to an international level, by introducing overseas coffee brands and shops.

They include MERAKI COFFEE, STITCH COFFEE from Sydney, Toybox Coffee from Brisbane, Homeground Coffee Roaster from Singapore, ROAST8RY from Changmai, GLITCH TOKYO from Tokyo and FRITZ COMPANY from Seoul.

Ti Gong

International baristas attend to the festival.

In addition, "Aussie coffee month" has also begun.

Beyond coffee, various products are also on offer, such as sunglasses made from recycled coffee grounds, kaleidoscopes infused with coffee beans and CCC Coffee Tasting Cup – a cup designed to enhance the aroma and taste of coffee.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Coffee grounds are free to take home.

If you go:

Date: 10am – 8pm, through October 22

Venue: Lujiazui Central Greenland

Address: 717 Lujiazui Ring Road

Tips: Scan the QR code to make online reservation in advance

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Follow Us

