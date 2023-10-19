8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival begins in Shanghai's financial hub
The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival has kicked off in the city's financial hub.
The festival will run at the Lujiazui Central Greenland through Sunday.
Founded in 2016, it has grown into a benchmark cultural event in China's coffee community. This year, it achieved a new milestone with over 270 participating coffee shops.
It also held the first Lujiazui International Coffee Forum and upgraded the "City Roaming" campaign to an international level, by introducing overseas coffee brands and shops.
They include MERAKI COFFEE, STITCH COFFEE from Sydney, Toybox Coffee from Brisbane, Homeground Coffee Roaster from Singapore, ROAST8RY from Changmai, GLITCH TOKYO from Tokyo and FRITZ COMPANY from Seoul.
In addition, "Aussie coffee month" has also begun.
Beyond coffee, various products are also on offer, such as sunglasses made from recycled coffee grounds, kaleidoscopes infused with coffee beans and CCC Coffee Tasting Cup – a cup designed to enhance the aroma and taste of coffee.
If you go:
Date: 10am – 8pm, through October 22
Venue: Lujiazui Central Greenland
Address: 717 Lujiazui Ring Road
Tips: Scan the QR code to make online reservation in advance