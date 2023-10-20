Shanghai and Ethiopia Promote Practical Cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Thursday.

Chen warmly welcomed Prime Minister Abiy's visit to Shanghai after attending the third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit and expressed the greetings from Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, the municipal government, and the people of the whole city.

Chen said that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Abiy have met twice in the past two months. This time in Beijing, they have jointly elevated the China-Ethiopia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which has pointed out a new direction for the development of the bilateral relationship and promoted cooperation to reach new heights.

As China's economic center city and as a frontier window of reform and opening up, Shanghai is characterized by openness, innovation, and inclusiveness. We take the implementation of the concept of the People's City seriously, leaving the best resources to the people, and providing high-quality supply for the people, Chen said

The city is willing to play a greater role in promoting the development of China-Ethiopia relations under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, expanding practical cooperation in economic and trade fields, expanding people-to-people exchanges between the two countries' cities, promoting the exchange and mutual learning of development concepts, and welcoming Ethiopian companies to bring more high-quality products to Shanghai and enter the Chinese market through the open platform of the China International Import Expo, in order to share opportunities for China's modernization construction.

Prime Minister Abiy expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from Shanghai and said that he fully felt the stunning development and changes of this city during his visit. The modern and green development concepts showcased in Shanghai are a model for many developing countries to learn from.

China is Ethiopia's most trustworthy partner and friend, and we look forward to closer mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields. We hope to learn from China's development experience, deepen our learning, exchanges, and experience sharing with Shanghai on urban development practices and better benefit the people of the two countries, the prime minister said.





