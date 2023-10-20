Party Secretary Chen welcomes Synopsys's partnership in open innovation ecosystem

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Sassine Ghazi, the president of Synopsys, and his delegation on Thursday.

Chen introduced the economic and social development of Shanghai and conveyed that as China's economic center city and as a frontier window of reform and opening up, Shanghai is deepening high-level reform and opening up, and striving to promote high-quality development. The vast market potential in China, along with the opportunities from industrial upgrading and consumption upgrading, provides broad space for global companies to continuously invest and develop.

Chen welcomed Synopsys to further integrate its own technological advantages with Shanghai's reform and opening up, science and technology and talent development advantages, and to work together in creating an open, collaborative and innovative ecosystem.

Chen also expressed his willingness to actively explore new modes of talent development and introduce more new technologies, products and services. In addition, Shanghai will provide first-class business environment with marketization, legalization and internationalization, and carefully listen to the opinions and suggestions of enterprises, in order to help domestic and foreign companies achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Ghazi introduced Synopsys's investment and development in Shanghai, as well as the progress of talent cooperation and ecological cultivation projects. He noted that Synopsys's investment in China is long-term, and actively relies on the local innovation talent team to serve the global market.

The company will rely on Shanghai to cooperate with partners to promote open innovation, deepen talent development and help to cultivate an innovation ecosystem, and continuously expand their business in the field of new energy vehicles and other industries, in order to achieve better development in cooperation and win-win situations.





