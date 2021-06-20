News / Metro

City residents get to experience rice planting

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
City dwellers meandered along country roads and worked in rice fields at a special science event over the weekend.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
City residents get to experience rice planting
Ti Gong

City dwellers experience farming.

City residents get to experience rice planting
Ti Gong

A rice paddy is turned into a work of art.

City dwellers meandered along country roads and worked in rice fields at a special science event over the weekend.

To commemorate Yuan Longping, the "father of hybrid rice," the event, part of the 2021 Science Night serial activities, invited local families to experience farming in the suburban Fengxian District.

They transplanted rice seedlings in the field of Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and tasted the academy's newly-cultivated rice and corn.

The academy has planted rice of various types and colors to create images such as "100," "1921" and the emblem of the Communist Party of China in a paddy field in celebration of the Party's 100th anniversary of the founding.

The huge rice paddy art, 200 meters long and 100 meters wide, has become popular with photographers.

Children were also invited to the academy's labs to explore how researchers cultivate new crops, including experiencing extracting the DNA of rice. The also viewed a biographical film of Yuan.

June marks the annual rice planting season. 

City residents get to experience rice planting
Ti Gong

City dwellers walk between the rice fields.

City residents get to experience rice planting
Ti Gong

Children learn the science of growing rice. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     