1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Mali. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 25.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 21 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,830 imported cases, 1,776 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.