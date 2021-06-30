Light show in Shanghai showcasing glorious history of CPC

With the theme "From Shikumen to Tian'anmen," the light show, lasting 5 minutes 30 seconds, tells the glorious history of CPC in the past century.

A light show was staged on Tuesday night at the CMG Shanghai International Media Port to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.



With the theme "From Shikumen to Tian'anmen," the light show, lasting 5 minutes 30 seconds, tells the glorious history of CPC in the past century.