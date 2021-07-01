American expat who designed Xintiandi applauds CPC

The 85th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expat Benjamin Travis Wood, principal and founder of Studio Shanghai.

Wood is an architect who worked on the design of Xintiandi, where the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in 1921.

"I created Xintiandi so that the average person who lives in or visits Shanghai could go to a place that is both romantic and inviting," he said. "The Communist Party of China represents the best interests of people. They know their job is to get things done that benefit people."