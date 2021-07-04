1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 28.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 45 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,841 imported cases, 1,795 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.