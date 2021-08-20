Olympic gold medalist thanks rehab staff

Zhong Tianshi had an online talk with medical staff from Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital to express her gratitude for their efforts.

Zhong Tianshi, who won a gold medal in the cycling track women's sprint with teammate Bao Shanju during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held an online talk with medical staff from Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital to express her gratitude for what they had done for her.

Zhong, who has returned from Japan, is currently quarantining in Beijing.

She said Yangzhi's medical staff helped her quickly recover from injuries through three months of rehabilitation prior to the Olympics, helping her reach peak form.

"The medical staff made a big contribution to my victory," Zhong said.

Shanghai sports authority's cycling and fencing center also expressed gratitude to the hospital, which is working with the center to ensure Shanghai athletes perform well in next month's 14th National Games of China in Shaanxi Province.

The event, which takes place every four years, is the highest level of sports competition in the nation. This year's event will run between September 15 and 27.