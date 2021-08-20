2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese returning from Spain and Ethiopia. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 17.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on August 17.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,043 imported cases, 1,942 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 373 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.