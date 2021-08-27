News / Metro

New local COVID-19 case detected, no upgrades to risk levels

  16:25 UTC+8, 2021-08-27
Mildly affected patient, a Pudong airport worker, developed symptoms while in quarantine, health authorities say.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People wear masks in public places in the city.

Shanghai reported another local mild COVID-19 case from the foreign cargo aircraft area at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Friday.

There's no updates to risk areas, the health authorities said.

The new patient, a 47-year-old man who lives in the Pudong New Area, developed symptoms since August 20 while in quarantine at designated places, said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Health Commission.

He is a close contact of a previous patient and has been sent to Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment.

The man has been fully vaccinated and tested negative in three previous nucleic acid tests.

He has visited Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch, residential complex Zhu'anyuan in Zhuqiao Town, and Super 8 Hotel on Chuannanfeng Road in the Pudong New Area. All these places have been disinfected.

A total of 11 close contacts of the patient and 69 close contacts of those 11 have tested negative and placed under close-loop management at designated places.

A total of 11,858 people and 380 relevant environmental samples have been screened and tested negative.

So far seven staffers from the foreign cargo aircraft area at the Pudong airport have been confirmed with COVID-19 since August 20.

After doing genetic sequencing and other investigations, the city's disease control and prevention authorities found that all the seven patients had all been exposed to persons or environments bearing the overseas virus.

They had close contact with each other during their break time.

All their 177 close contacts and the 1,342 close contacts of those 177 have tested negative, according to authorities.

"Apart from the two patients reported on August 20, another five were all found with COVID-19 during quarantine within 14 days," said Wu Huanyu, deputy director of Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are nine infected patients currently in the city. Seven in the Pudong New Area are related to the airport's foreign cargo area and the other two, a female medical worker and her friend, are in Songjiang District.

Five locations in the city related to these cases have been listed medium risk, including the residential complexes Jielonghuayuan, Qianhuiyuanyicun and the north area of Zhuheyuan, as well as Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town premises in the Pudong New Area, and Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District.

The third round of nucleic acid testing was completed on Thursday at the locked-down residential complexes Jielonghuayuan, Qianhuiyuanyicun and the north area of Zhuheyuan.

All the relevant personnel of Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch have been sent to designated places for quarantine, according to CDC.

In addition, some areas and communities in the city have been undergoing nucleic acid tests despite not having reported cases.

"In the process of prevention and control, our staff will check where reported cases and their close contacts have been," Wu explained, "such as places of residence and work, to carry out the necessary nucleic acid tests. It is also an important way to achieve early detection and interrupt the transmission."

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A residential complex in Changning District displays a sign advising "people who come from outside Shanghai to register at neighborhood committee."

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A woman uses a mask vending machine outside Cloud Nine Plaza in Changning District.

