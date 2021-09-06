Events held to promote and celebrate science and technology

Shanghai will hold a wide range of activities from September 11 through 17 to celebrate this year's National Science Popularization Day.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on September 11 at the Shanghai Science Hall to demonstrate the country's achievements in space science, environmental protection, urban construction and other major fields.

Renowned scientists such as pharmaceutical chemist Chen Kaixian, Chang'e lunar probe designer Zha Xuelei and artificial intelligence expert Fan Ling will give speeches.

Additionally, famous artists such as Kunqu Opera performer Zhang Jun, violinist Xia Yunhui and pianist Li Xiaoqian will perform to show the charm of the combination of science and art.

Another highlight is the city's 4th science and technology movie week.

A total of 13 movies will be screened from September 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Science and Technology Cinema. Tickets are available on the online platform Maoyan, with prices as low as only 3 yuan (47 US cents).

Documentary movies about renowned scientists such as Ye Shuhua, China's first female observatory director, and missile and space scientist Qian Xuesen will be screened to demonstrate China's relentless pursuit of scientific discovery. Award-winning movies such as "Over the Moon" will also be screened.

During the movie week, scholars and experts from domestic universities will discuss hot topics such as China's carbon peak and neutrality goals.