COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 new imported cases

They are three Chinese, a German and a Lithuanian returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 10.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on November 10.

The third patient is a Lithuanian who arrived at the local airport on November 10.

The fourth and fifth patients are both Chinese working in Israel who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 10.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 152 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,406 imported cases, 2,339 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.