COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local infection, 8 imported cases

One locally transmitted COVID-19 case and eight imported infections were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The local patient, a 30-year-old man, lives in a residential complex at 2281 Zhangdong Road in the Pudong New Area's Zhangjiang Town. He was put under quarantine after being confirmed as a close contact of an infected patient outside Shanghai on Tuesday.

A total of 41 close contacts of him have been put under quarantine. All places the patient has been to have been fully disinfected.



Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the imported cases, the first is a Chinese traveling in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 23.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Niger who arrived at the local airport on November 23.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on November 23.

The fourth patient, a Chinese studying in Ukraine, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Jordan, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 4 via Austria.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on December 4.

The seventh patient, a Czech, and the eighth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 6 via Finland.

All the new imported patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 181 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,509 imported cases, 2,441 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.