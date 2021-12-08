News / Metro

In Pudong, intellectual property rights extend all the way to fruit

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:49 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
Pudong's suburbs are known for growing succulent Nanhui peaches, sweet Sanlin melons and other agricultural products with a geographical indication sign indicating their origin.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:49 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
In Pudong, intellectual property rights extend all the way to fruit
Ti Gong

Inspection of Nanhui peaches with a GI sign.

In Pudong, hailed as a bastion for intellectual property protection (IPR), even a small peach is under legal protection.

Pudong's suburbs are known for growing succulent Nanhui peaches, sweet Sanlin melons and other agricultural products with a geographical indication (GI), a sign used on products with a specific geographical origin and a reputation due to that origin.

The World Intellectual Property Rights Organization states that there should be a clear link between the product and its original place of origin. Specifically speaking, not all peaches growing in Nanhui are eligible to be tagged with the GI label.

However, in pursuit of profit, some are selling "fake" Nanhui peaches and Sanlin melons in markets, destroying the reputation of genuine products and holding back rural revitalization.

Pudong has pioneered the drafting of provisions to protect products with GI signs. The provisions are included in the New Area's new IPR laws that take effect this month. The Pudong Intellectual Property Bureau is now working to improve supporting measures and mechanisms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     