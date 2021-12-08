In Pudong, intellectual property rights extend all the way to fruit

Pudong's suburbs are known for growing succulent Nanhui peaches, sweet Sanlin melons and other agricultural products with a geographical indication sign indicating their origin.

In Pudong, hailed as a bastion for intellectual property protection (IPR), even a small peach is under legal protection.

The World Intellectual Property Rights Organization states that there should be a clear link between the product and its original place of origin. Specifically speaking, not all peaches growing in Nanhui are eligible to be tagged with the GI label.

However, in pursuit of profit, some are selling "fake" Nanhui peaches and Sanlin melons in markets, destroying the reputation of genuine products and holding back rural revitalization.

Pudong has pioneered the drafting of provisions to protect products with GI signs. The provisions are included in the New Area's new IPR laws that take effect this month. The Pudong Intellectual Property Bureau is now working to improve supporting measures and mechanisms.