Forecast is strong competition for AI weather contest

The second Artificial Intelligence Weather Forecast Innovation Competition began accepting registrations on Sunday, with prizes of up to 20,000 yuan (US$3,140), the Shanghai meteorological authorities said.

Registration began at 10am and will close at 5pm on January 17 in 2022. The competition is hosted by the Shanghai Meteorological Society.

The competition is open to meteorological institutions, universities, professional research institutions, high-tech companies and developers to solicit and select advanced artificial intelligence weather forecasting methods and algorithm models.

The competition is based on historical meteorological numerical model data and observational data, especially disastrous weather condition data, and builds an artificial intelligence model to correct the numerical model to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts.

The competition includes two tracks – correction of every three hours cumulative precipitation pattern and temperature pattern in Yangtze River Delta region – participants can choose one or both.

A total of four awards are planned to set for each competition tracks, with the first prize of 20,000 yuan and excellence awards of 1,500 yuan. There are also two places for innovation prize with awards of 2,000 each.

To register, scan the QR Code below; people who have any questions, please contact through e-mail to shqxxh@soweather.com.