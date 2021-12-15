COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from Singapore and Serbia. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 9.

The second and third patients are both Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 11 via Austria.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 121 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,540 imported cases, 2,469 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.