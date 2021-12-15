Roller coaster ride as Shanghai temperatures fluctuate

Shanghai's weather these days is like "riding a roller coaster" as the maximum temperature is likely to touch 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with lows go of 2 degrees on Saturday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai is shivering from a new round of cold front, which is expected to arrive on Thursday night with stronger wind and frosty temperature, dropping by about 8 degrees, the city's meteorological officials said.

The lowest temperature in the city's urban area will be around 2 degrees from this weekend, while the suburbs could see temperatures hitting zero degree.

Despite the mercury ranging between 3 and 9 degrees, Saturday will be sunny and cloudy.

However, the highs are forecast to rise back from Monday to around 15 degrees and lows to over 5 degrees.

Wednesday was cloudy and the mercury ranged from 11 to 13 degrees with good air quality, while rain is forecast for early Thursday with temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees.

From Thursday night to Friday morning, the city is forecast to be affected by light air pollution because of the cold weather and meet a short-term moderate pollution, according to the city's ecology and environment authorities.