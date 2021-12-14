Metro Line 14 expected to open by the end of this month

The last Metro line that cuts through the central districts of the city will open by the end of this month.

Ti Gong

Metro Line 14 has passed the security evaluation before its scheduled opening by the end of this year, Shanghai Metro said on Tuesday.

The new line, which will be driven automatically, passes through Jiading, Putuo, Jing'an, and Huangpu districts as well as the Pudong New Area. It will be the last Metro line that cuts through the central districts of the city.

It has stations at some popular locations in the city, including Jing'an Temple, Huangpu Road S., Yuyuan Garden and Lujiazui, and will provide a link between Jiangqiao, Zhenru and Jinqiao and the rest of the city.

There will be 31 underground stations on Line 14, which is 38 kilometers long. The line interchanges with 13 other Metro lines.

Due to the land acquisition process, the Longju Road Station in Pudong will not be opened simultaneously with the other 30 stations, Shanghai Metro said.

The total length of all Metro lines in Shanghai will surpass 800 kilometers after the opening of Line 14 and Phase 1 of Line 18 at the end of this month, maintaining the city's status as having one of the largest Metro networks in the world.