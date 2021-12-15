News / Metro

Shanghai aims for 100 hydrogen filling stations by 2023

Shanghai, a pioneer in the hydrogen fuel sector, is fueling China's green energy economy with the aim of building 100 hydrogen filling stations by 2023, a local official said.
Shanghai is fueling China's green energy economy with the aim of building 100 hydrogen filling stations by 2023, according to a local official.

Shanghai is a pioneer in the hydrogen fuel sector. In 2003, China's first hydrogen fuel hybrid cell appeared in Shanghai. After hydrogen energy was put on top of the national government agenda, Shanghai was selected as one of the three cities to build demonstration zones in 2021.

"In Shanghai, hydrogen energy industrial bases have been formed in Jiading, Lingang and other regions. And a full-industry chain is taking shape," said Liu Ping, deputy director of the Shanghai Economic and Informatization Commission.

"By 2023, the city is set to have 100 hydrogen filling stations," he told an industrial forum held at the Shanghai Science Hall.

China aims to have carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Hydrogen energy is expected to take a big role, according to Yu Zhuoping, chairman of the China Hydrogen Energy Alliance Expert Committee.

It is estimated that hydrogen energy will make up about 10 percent of total energy use in 2050, rising to nearly 20 percent in 2060, he revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
