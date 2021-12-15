News / Metro

African carnival held for international school students

Teachers and students at the Shanghai United International School's Qingpu campus participated in a celebration of African culture and art during the carnival.
A monthlong African carnival at the Shanghai United International School's Qingpu campus, which offered students a chance to appreciate the charm of African customs and cultures, wrapped up on Tuesday.

Teachers and students at the primary school participated in a celebration of African culture and art during the carnival, where mysterious mummy art, a scene from a rainforest, African craft pottery, and distinctive paper masks were displayed.

Students showed hand-painted works of South African diamonds and hand-woven Kente cloth. They also performed African folk songs, traditional and modern dances, and drum playing with an exotic flavor.

Ti Gong

Students perform African songs and dances during the carnival.

Ti Gong

The carnival offered students an opportunity to experience African art and culture.

