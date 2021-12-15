African carnival held for international school students

Teachers and students at the Shanghai United International School's Qingpu campus participated in a celebration of African culture and art during the carnival.

A monthlong African carnival at the Shanghai United International School's Qingpu campus, which offered students a chance to appreciate the charm of African customs and cultures, wrapped up on Tuesday.

Teachers and students at the primary school participated in a celebration of African culture and art during the carnival, where mysterious mummy art, a scene from a rainforest, African craft pottery, and distinctive paper masks were displayed.

Students showed hand-painted works of South African diamonds and hand-woven Kente cloth. They also performed African folk songs, traditional and modern dances, and drum playing with an exotic flavor.

Ti Gong