The use of useless: Showcasing trash in a new light

Different types of waste have been given new life and are on display at the "The Use of Useless – Recycled and Eco-friendly Exhibition" that kicked off at Yangpu Park on Wednesday.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Exhibits made from trash are on display at an exhibition in Yangpu District.

Exhibits turned from waste

Exhibits turned from trash





A piece of trash can be turned into a variety of practical items. This can be seen at an exhibition that kicked off in Yangpu District on Wednesday.

Different types of waste have been given new life and are on display at the "The Use of Useless – Recycled and Eco-friendly Exhibition" held at Yangpu Park.

Trash has been turned into socks, umbrellas, bags and T-shirts, to list a few.

An umbrella is made of five waste plastic bottles after a number of procedures involving cleaning, smashing, high temperature and granulation. Bottles are turned into eco-friendly yarn and then recycled PET fabrics.

It takes 500 years for the degradation of plastic bottles if they are directly put in landfill together with dry trash, which causes soil and water pollution, according to the exhibition organizer.

The recycling of plastic bottles tackles pollution problems while saving energy.

T-shirts made from coffee grounds; key rings and pop cans converted from waste plastic meal boxes; and artworks from disposed paper boxes are also on display.

Bricks made from plastic meal boxes have been turned into display booth materials at the exhibition.

Under a collaboration between the Yangpu District Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau and Aihuishou, a trash collection and recycling platform, nearly 2,500 smart collection machines have been launched in the district, which collect about 180 tons of waste on average daily.

The free exhibition will run through January 15 between 9am and 5pm daily. Interactive activities will be held as part of the exhibition.