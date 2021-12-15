Shanghai-born French artist opens studio in Minhang

Shanghai-born French painter Julien Fang has launched his new studio in Zhuanqiao Town of Minhang District, which is expected to help improve the cultural soft power of the town.

Shanghai-born French painter Julien Fang has launched his new studio in Zhuanqiao Town of Minhang District.

The facility, located in the Guanghua Creative District, is expected to help improve the cultural soft power of the town.

Fang, 80, or Fang Shicong (his Chinese name), graduated from the Shanghai Technical Art School, now Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, in 1965 as a major in oil painting. He is especially good at figure painting and known for nicely capturing characteristics and emotions of people. His paintings are colorful and passionate.

Covering 700 square meters, the studio will function as a space for creation and display of artworks.

A total of 20 paintings created by Fang in different time periods are now on display at an exhibition to mark the opening of the artistic space. Other works will be exhibited in the future.

"Culture is the sunshine and nutrient for artists," said Fang. "Having lived in France for 17 years, I found that Chinese civilization still has strong vitality and it is possible to lead the world trend in art. Therefore, I came back to my hometown and look forward to making contributions towards it.

"As much as possible, I will work with local schools to promote art education among children and organize workshops for mutual learning among local artists."

Fang has already delivered art demonstration classes and lectures at Tianyuan High School in the area to improve students' interests and skills in painting.

"It's important to provide art education for children at an early age," he said.

It is worth noting that the Guanghua Creative District was renovated from an outmoded industrial zone and has become a highland of cultural creativity, creative design, R&D and academic exchanges.

"With growing cultural soft power in Zhuanqiao, it has attracted a lot of artists like Fang and intangible heritage experts, who have set up studios in the town," said Fu Aiming, Party secretary of the township.



"The cultural celebrities have become brands of the creative district. We should take this as an opportunity to further develop the cultural atmosphere and business environment to attract citizens to enjoy cultural products and activities and more cultural talent to work here.



"We should also introduce more high-quality artistic and innovative cultural industries into Zhuanqiao to inject new vitality in the development of the town."