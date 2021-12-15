Free exhibition to learn everything about Winter Games

Citizens can learn about the Winter Olympic Games at Shanghai Sports Museum's newly-opened exhibition, where a professional bobsleigh and winter sports equipment are on display.

Citizens can imbibe knowledge and learn about the history of the Winter Olympic Games at Shanghai Sports Museum's newly-opened Winter Games exhibition, where a professional bobsleigh and winter sports equipment are on display.

The exhibition serves as part of Shanghai's countdown activities to welcome the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which start on February 4.

Ti Gong

Visitors are introduced to the Winter Games competition items, facilities and venues, as well as China's involvement in previous Winter Games and the development of winter sports in Shanghai.

Shanghai contributed athlete and technical talent to the establishment of the Chinese bobsleigh team. Shanghai-based athlete Shao Yijun, who used to be a shot putter, became a bobsledder and made his debut with the Chinese bobsleigh team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Ti Gong

The single-seat bobsleigh at the exhibition was gifted by the country's General Sport Administration's Winter Sports Management Center to mark Shanghai's contribution to the development of the sport.

Shanghai Sports Museum is located at No. 150 Nanjing Road W. The Winter Games exhibition, which is free, will run through March. Visitors are required to make reservations through the Shanghai Sports Bureau's official WeChat account "shanghaitiyu" before visiting.