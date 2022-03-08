Nation's first one-stop breast cancer research platform debuts

The platform centralizes all medical resources in one place, enabling doctors to provide one-stop services based on the needs of each patient.

The nation's first unified clinical research platform for breast cancer patients debuts at Shanghai Cancer Center today, International Women's Day.

The platform centralizes all medical resources in one place, enabling doctors to provide one-stop services based on the needs of each patient.

"Breast cancer is the top female cancer. Our quantity of outpatient and surgery on breast caner keep rising by 15 percent each year. Due to large demand for clinical treatments and trials, we developed the platform, which conducts research planning, patient screenings, management and analysis based on each patient's data to achieve a comprehensive and closed-loop administration," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's breast cancer surgery department.

The hospital performs more than 8,100 breast surgeries and provides 350,000 outpatient services every year. It is carrying out 68 clinical projects on new drug and therapy research, covering patients in different stages with different types of breast cancer.

"With the new platform, patients can enter a quick screening channel for different research projects. Those who are not chosen for the projects will be transferred to a multidisciplinary team for diagnosis and treatment," Shao said. "Patients are saved the time and trouble of repeated hospital visits, because the platform selects and distributes patients to the most suitable research and treatment teams,"