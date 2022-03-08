COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local cases, 51 local asymptomatic infections

There were also 36 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic cases reported on Monday.

The city reported four local COVID-19 cases, 51 local asymptomatic infections, 36 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local cases

All four local cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient reported on March 5. They tested positive during quarantine.



People who have connection with them have already been placed under observation.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first four cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 5.



The fifth to eighth cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 2.

The ninth to 19th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 4.

The 20th to 25th cases are close contacts of a patient confirmed on March 3.

The 26th to 33rd cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic infection confirmed on March 5.

The 34th to 49th cases are close contacts of an asymptomatic patient confirmed on March 5.

The 50th and 51st cases are close contacts of patients found in other provinces.

A total of 237 persons who have with links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported patients

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 24.



The second to fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 26 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived in another province on February 15. The patient came to Shanghai on March 1 after quarantine and tested positive while under health monitoring.

The 10th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The 11th patient is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 12th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 13th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 14th patient is a Malaysian visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 15th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 16th to 18th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 1 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 19th patient is a Chinese working in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The 20th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 21st to 28th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 29th and 30th patients are Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The 31st to 36th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 365 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 1.



The second case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The third case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The seventh case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The eighth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The ninth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The 10th case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 63 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 27 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,194 imported cases, 3,615 have been discharged upon recovery and 579 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 408 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 337 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 168 imported ones, the local health commission said.