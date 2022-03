Iconic landmarks along Shanghai's Huangpu River have been shrouded in pink since the weekend to celebrate today's International Women's Day.

Shanghai's breathtaking Lujiazui skyline is glowing pink to honor women.

The Oriental Pearl TV Tower will glow pink from top to bottom at 6:38pm. Meanwhile, other skyscrapers, including Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building, will exhibit slogans such as "Her Power" on pink screens.