Traditional delicacy on Chunfen solar term

Every year around Spring Equinox, the first flowers begin to bloom and trees start to blossom in a riot of bright colors. On this particular date, day and night are equally divided. Heat and cold are precisely well balanced.

According to traditional Chinese health regimen, on this very day, more vegetables and fruits are recommended to supplement the body's loss in winter, achieving an inner balance of Yin and Yang.

Countless fresh and tender spring bamboo shoots are out of the mud ready to be taken to the table.

