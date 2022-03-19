Expect heavy rain and wind gusts before warmer weather

Shanghai will be back to winter-like weather with heavy rain and gale-force winds from Sunday, the city meteorological bureau has forecast.

Imaginechina

Shanghai will be back to winter-like weather with heavy rain and gale-force winds from Sunday, the city meteorological bureau has forecast.

Saturday was cloudy during the day with the mercury ranging from 7 to 14 degrees Celsius, while rain is forecast on Saturday night.

Showers will continue on Sunday with the mercury ranging between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius.

The showers are forecast to upgrade to a rainstorm from late Sunday to Monday with gust wind force reaching 74.53 kilometers per hour. They will gradually decline on Tuesday.

Temperatures will fluctuate around 9 degrees on Monday and increase a little to more than 10 degrees on Tuesday.

Temperatures will increase later in the week with highs around 17 degrees.

This year's fourth Chinese solar term, chunfen, or Spring Equinox, will fall on Sunday. On chunfen, the length of days and nights are equal. The days will become longer and nights shorter afterwards.

The solar term also indicates warmer weather and plentiful rainfall. During this time, Jiangnan region (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) is known for its beautiful spring.