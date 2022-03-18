Meteorological competition for local students

Shanghai's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition, targeting students in primary, middle and high school, kicked off online on Friday.

Shanghai's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition, targeting students in primary, middle and high school, kicked off online on Friday, ahead of this year's World Meteorological Day on March 23, according to the city's meteorological bureau.

The competition, which runs from mid-March to mid-May, consists of three parts: online quiz, meteorological science anchor show and meteorological observation diary.

The online quiz will take place online from March 23 to April 25 and is open to all students in city. Students can participate by scanning the QR code below.

The anchor show is aimed at primary school students, referring to the theme of this year's World Meteorological Day.

Participants will create videos relating to meteorological science, weather broadcasts, daily meteorological knowledge and stories about "me and weather."

Competitors can use traditional Chinese culture such as ancient poems and 24 solar terms in their videos.

Students can submit their mp4 videos by scanning the QR code below between March 23 and April 25.

The weather observation diary is for students in middle and high school.

Participants can write meteorological statistic reports or articles that relate to daily life by observing weather changes and recording data.



Students can submit their articles by scanning the QR code below between March 23 and April 25.

The competition is a good the way to help local students to learn more about meteorology and is also a way to push the nation's "double reduction" policy, which aims to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring, according to the meteorological bureau.

Moreover, the bureau will improve popular science about weather forecasts and meteorological alerts to raise public awareness of disastrous weather.