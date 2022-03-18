﻿
News / Metro

Meteorological competition for local students

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:26 UTC+8, 2022-03-19       0
Shanghai's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition, targeting students in primary, middle and high school, kicked off online on Friday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:26 UTC+8, 2022-03-19       0
Meteorological competition for local students
Ti Gong

The competition, which runs from mid-March to mid-May, consists of three parts: online quiz, meteorological science anchor show and meteorological observation diary.

Shanghai's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition, targeting students in primary, middle and high school, kicked off online on Friday, ahead of this year's World Meteorological Day on March 23, according to the city's meteorological bureau.

The competition, which runs from mid-March to mid-May, consists of three parts: online quiz, meteorological science anchor show and meteorological observation diary.

The online quiz will take place online from March 23 to April 25 and is open to all students in city. Students can participate by scanning the QR code below.

Meteorological competition for local students
Ti Gong

QR code for meteorological online quiz.

The anchor show is aimed at primary school students, referring to the theme of this year's World Meteorological Day.

Participants will create videos relating to meteorological science, weather broadcasts, daily meteorological knowledge and stories about "me and weather."

Competitors can use traditional Chinese culture such as ancient poems and 24 solar terms in their videos.

Students can submit their mp4 videos by scanning the QR code below between March 23 and April 25.

Meteorological competition for local students
Ti Gong

QR code for meteorological science anchor show.

The weather observation diary is for students in middle and high school.

Participants can write meteorological statistic reports or articles that relate to daily life by observing weather changes and recording data.

Students can submit their articles by scanning the QR code below between March 23 and April 25.

Meteorological competition for local students
Ti Gong

QR code for meteorological observation diary.

The competition is a good the way to help local students to learn more about meteorology and is also a way to push the nation's "double reduction" policy, which aims to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring, according to the meteorological bureau.

Moreover, the bureau will improve popular science about weather forecasts and meteorological alerts to raise public awareness of disastrous weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     