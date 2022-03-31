Music to soothe the soul in a time of pandemic

Listen to the sound of young musicians from China and around the world to make your heart sing.

A concert will be presented online on Friday by young musicians and international students from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music to cheer up people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Healing Together, Go Shanghai" concert will feature live jazz, Bayan, vibraphone performances and songs including "I Love You, China" and "We are the World."

The event is being organized by the local conservatory, the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and some other parties to draw the powerful force of music to pull all hearts "together to the future" in this difficult time.

To enjoy the performances, you can log into Tencent Meeting: 824-354-865 or scan the QR code bellow between 12:30pm and 1:30pm on Friday.