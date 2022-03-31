News / Metro

Music to soothe the soul in a time of pandemic

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  23:50 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
Listen to the sound of young musicians from China and around the world to make your heart sing.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  23:50 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0

A concert will be presented online on Friday by young musicians and international students from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music to cheer up people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Healing Together, Go Shanghai" concert will feature live jazz, Bayan, vibraphone performances and songs including "I Love You, China" and "We are the World."

The event is being organized by the local conservatory, the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and some other parties to draw the powerful force of music to pull all hearts "together to the future" in this difficult time.

To enjoy the performances, you can log into Tencent Meeting: 824-354-865 or scan the QR code bellow between 12:30pm and 1:30pm on Friday.

Music to soothe the soul in a time of pandemic
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     